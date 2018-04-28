Sen. Omo-Agege takes Senate, AGF to court — Nigeria Today

Sen. Omo-Agege takes Senate, AGF to court

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday fixed April 30 to hear a suit filed by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege against the Senate, the Senate President and Attorney-General of the Federation. Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial district, filed the suit to challenge his suspension from the Senate. The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba fixed the date […]

The post Sen. Omo-Agege takes Senate, AGF to court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

