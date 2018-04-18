Senate Condemns Attack on Senate Chambers, Calls It an ‘Act of Treason’ — Nigeria Today

Senate Condemns Attack on Senate Chambers, Calls It an ‘Act of Treason’
Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.
This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All Security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilize their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.
This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the Leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.
The Senate is now in an Executive session.
An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Senate Spokesperson
_______
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post Senate Condemns Attack on Senate Chambers, Calls It an ‘Act of Treason’ appeared first on SIGNAL.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!