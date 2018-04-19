Senate invasion: Police recover mace under Abuja bridge — Nigeria Today

Senate invasion: Police recover mace under Abuja bridge

The Nigeria Police says it has recovered the senate mace stolen by some hoodlums when they invaded the senate chambers of the National Assembly yesterday.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, SP Aremu Adeniran in his statement to journalists on the matter said immediately after the invasion, police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots and flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the mace at a point under the flyover before the city gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the Police.

“Sequel to the invasion of the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18th April, 2018 by some suspected thugs who disrupted the Senate plenary session and carted away the Mace of the Red Chambers, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, immediately instituted a high-powered Police Investigation and Intelligence Team coordinated by the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Force and further directed a total lock-down of the Federal Capital Territory with intense surveillance patrol and thorough Stop and Search Operations at various Police check-points with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen Mace,” he said.

Mr. Adeniran said the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property, peace and stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering,

