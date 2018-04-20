Senate invasion: Why Omo-Agege was allowed to sit through plenary — Nigeria Today

Senate invasion: Why Omo-Agege was allowed to sit through plenary

The decision of Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu to allow Delta state Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to sit through plenary on Wednesday after thugs attacked the hallowed chambers and seized the mace saved the country from a greater embarrassment.

Rep. Joseph Akinlaja, a member of the House of Representatives from Ondo state said the suspended senator who led in the thugs was actually gunning for a showdown with the Senate if he had been removed from the hallowed chamber before and after the invasion.

According to Akinlaja, Ekweremadu’s wisdom of allowing him to sit and observe plenary that day saved the National Assembly and the nation further embarrassments.

“If Ekweremadu had asked him to go out yesterday or forcefully pulled him out, the senate chamber would have been divided and there would have been more chaos.

“By sitting inside the Senate chamber throughout the executive session and the rest of plenary showed that Omo Agege was out to disobey and confront the decision of the Senate, but the presiding officer was very wise.

“He allowed it in order not to create a scene or division on the floor. You know there will be some senators who are sympathetic to Omo-Agege and some, against him,” he said.

