Senate invitation:Why I was represented – IGP Idris — Nigeria Today

Senate invitation:Why I was represented – IGP Idris

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris,has defended his failure to appear before the Senate on Thursday to honour the latter’s invitation over alleged maltreatment of Senator Dino Melaye.

The police boss insisted that his action was was not out of place,noting that the country’s extant law permitted him to send representation to anywhere he was personally needed.

In a statement early Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer,Jimoh Moshood,IGP Idris said his official assignment in far away Bauchi State necessitated him to send representation in the person of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations.

The state read in full:”The functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police as listed in Section 215 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can also be carried out as mentioned in section 312 (1) of the Police Act and Regulation by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in official capacity at any function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulation.

” It is on the basis of the above that while the Inspector General of Police is on an official assignment in Bauchi State that he delegated the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him and honour the invitation of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria in respect of the felonious offenses for which Sen. Dino Melaye was taken into Police custody, investigated and to be arraigned in the Federal High Court, Lokoja without further delay.

” Consequently, the general public are hereby implored to note that the Inspector General of Police acted rightly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act and Regulation and other extant laws by delegating the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to represent him at the Senate, National Assembly today 26th April, 2018 to present the Police report, actions and findings in a case ofCriminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offensesindicting Senator Dino Melaye.

” The Nigeria Police Force is a law abiding organization and holds the Senate and its leadership in high esteem, however the Force wishes to impress on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to personalize or trivialize the criminal offenses (Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms and other sundry offenses) indicting Sen. Dino Melaye from confessions of two (2) suspected kidnappers and Armed Robbers namely:KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL; but should allow the rule of law and justice to prevail.”

