Senate laid foundation for anarchy by suspending Omo-Agege –Ex-Lagos Assembly member - The Punch — Nigeria Today

The Punch
Senate laid foundation for anarchy by suspending Omo-Agege –Ex-Lagos Assembly member
The Punch
A lawyer and former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Babatunde Ogala, speaks to TOBI AWORINDE on the recent invasion of the Senate and the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. What is your opinion on the incident that led to the mace-theft …
The Senate and its self-regulating powers
