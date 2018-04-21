 Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it had genuine concerns over the safety of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu. While criticising the recent invasion of the Senate by thugs, Ohanaeze said it also fears for the safety other lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly. Thugs suspected to […]

Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.