Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it had genuine concerns over the safety of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu. While criticising the recent invasion of the Senate by thugs, Ohanaeze said it also fears for the safety other lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly. Thugs suspected to […]

Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

