Senate mace incident an attempted coup – Senator Waku — Nigeria Today

Senate mace incident an attempted coup – Senator Waku

Elder statesman and former Senator representing Benue North-West District between 1999 and 2003, Joseph Waku, has described the snatching of the mace from the chamber as an attempted coup. Waku, who likened the Wednesday’s incident to the days of Chuba Okadigbo as the Senate President, said the person behind the drama should be brought to […]

Senate mace incident an attempted coup – Senator Waku

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

