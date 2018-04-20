Senate mace saga: How Ekweremadu’s wisdom saved Nigeria from greater embarrassment – Lawmaker — Nigeria Today

Senate mace saga: How Ekweremadu’s wisdom saved Nigeria from greater embarrassment – Lawmaker

A member of House of Representatives, Rep. Joseph Akinlaja (Ondo-PDP), has stated that the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu’s wisdom saved Nigeria from greater embarrassment following Wednesday’s attack on the Senate by suspected thugs, who made away with the mace. DAILY POST reports that thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended […]

Senate mace saga: How Ekweremadu’s wisdom saved Nigeria from greater embarrassment – Lawmaker

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

