Senate mace: Sen. Omo-Agege must be investigated – CDHR — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: Sen. Omo-Agege must be investigated – CDHR
The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has called for thorough investigation into the invasion of the Senate by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday. Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers and forcefully took away the mace. Few hours later, Sen. Omo-Agege […]
Senate mace: Sen. Omo-Agege must be investigated – CDHR
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!