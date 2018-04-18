Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested

The embattled lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested. The arrest followed his alleged involvement in the snatching of Senate’s mace early on Wednesday when he personally led about seven thugs into the chambers. After the incident, he stayed in the plenary while large number of policemen were waiting for […]

Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

