Senate moves to approve 2018 budget estimates — Nigeria Today

Senate moves to approve 2018 budget estimates

Buhari seeks confirmation of NPC appointees, others

The Senate yesterday directed its appropriations committee to submit all reports on the 2018 budget estimates before next week for consideration and approval.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki who gave the directive also ordered all other relevant committees in charge of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) budget proposals to submit their reports to the Danjuma Goje-led appropriations committee.

It, however, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for confirmation of the appointment of 23 members for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Other letters from the President also requested for the confirmation of appointment of Barrister Festus Okoye as national commissioner for the South east geo-political zone and the appointment of Abba Ali and Mohammed Sagir from Katsina and Niger states.

They are non-legal practitioners, who would serve as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission upon confirmation by the Senate.His separate mails also bore a letter of condolence over the death of senators Ali Wakili and Mustapha Bukar who, until their demise, represented Bauchi South and Katsina North senatorial districts respectively.

But with the adjournment of its sitting in honour of the late Bukar, the Senate’s take on the letters seeking confirmation could not be ascertained as at press time.

This followed Senate’s placing of embargo on confirmation, which arose from the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

