Senate President in Washington DC for World Bank,IMF spring meeting — Nigeria Today

Senate President in Washington DC for World Bank,IMF spring meeting

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has traveled to Washington DC for World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meeting.

Saraki according to reports left on Tuesday and will join other World leaders and economic experts at the spring meeting by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Senate President is billed to participate in the African Finance Forum organized by the Corporate Council on Africa.

According to Bamikole Omishore, Special Assistant to Saraki on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Saraki will be part of 100 project developers, financiers and African government representatives.

“They will be looking at how the fintech industry is transforming the financial sector and financing on the African continent,” Omishore said.

Saraki was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and his counterpart in the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

