 Senate Wants FG To Blacklist Banks Over Forex Abuses — Nigeria Today
Senate Wants FG To Blacklist Banks Over Forex Abuses

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

  The Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs yesterday urged the federal government to blacklist companies and banks that were found culpable of engaging in foreign exchange abuses. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma made this known while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja. He said that as part of the committee’s preliminary […]

