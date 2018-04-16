Senator Ademola Adeleke Writes PDP, Joins Osun Guber Race — Nigeria Today

Senator Ademola Adeleke Writes PDP, Joins Osun Guber Race

Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District (PDP) on the floor of the Senate, Ademola Adeleke on Monday officially declared his intention to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Adeleke made his intention known in a letter written to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Monday.

He noted that he has the ability to ”galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the PDP in the forthcoming polls.”

He urged the leadership of the party to give him the opportunity to fly its flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Adeleke until April 2017 was a member under the All Progressives Congress. He however decamped to the PDP when he fell out with the leadership of APC over the bye-election to fill the vacant post of his brother, Isiaka Adeleke, at the Senate.

Three months after, he won the election replacing his brother at the upper legislative chamber.

