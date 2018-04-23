 Senator Dino Melaye arrested in Abuja — Nigeria Today
Senator Dino Melaye arrested in Abuja

Posted on Apr 23, 2018

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West has been arrested at the Nanamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account on Monday morning, he was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement. Melaye tweeted: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the […]

