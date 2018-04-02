Senator Held Hostage By Angry Protesters — Nigeria Today

Senator Held Hostage By Angry Protesters

The senator representing Gombe South, Joshua Lidani, is currently being held hostage by protesters in his constituency. A live Facebook update by an activist, Ibrahim Wala, monitored on Monday said Mr. Lidani paid a surprise visit to Talasse town, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area to meet with political associates. However, one of the […]

The post Senator Held Hostage By Angry Protesters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

