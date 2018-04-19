Senator Omo-agege Fights Back as He Blocks Police, DSS From Arresting Him — Nigeria Today

Senator Omo-agege Fights Back as He Blocks Police, DSS From Arresting Him

Senator Ovie Omo-agege has successfully secured a court order blocking the Nigerian police force and the Department of state security services, DSS, from arresting him over yesterday’s invasion of the Senate by thugs loyal to him. Agege was arrested by the police shortly after his thugs stole the senate’s mace and absconded. He was later […]

