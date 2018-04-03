Senator Shehu Sani accuses Nigerian politicians of intolerance, human rights abuses — Nigeria Today

Senator Shehu Sani accuses Nigerian politicians of intolerance, human rights abuses

Senator Shehu Sani, Tuesday, accused political actors of undue political intolerance and human rights abuses across the country. The lawmaker representing Kaduna central also said politicians used violence to achieve their political goals. Sani made these allegations in Abuja while in audience with a delegation of the EU parliament, led by Josef Weldonholz, vice president, […]

