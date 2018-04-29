Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi Meeting With The Kaduna APC Members Turns Bloody, Many Injured (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi Meeting With The Kaduna APC Members Turns Bloody, Many Injured (Photos)

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi Meeting With The Kaduna APC Members Turns Bloody, Many Injured A meeting organized by Nigerian Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi on Sunday with members of the All Progressives Congress from Kaduna Central Senatorial District at NUT Endwell Hotel. turned out to be bloody after a group young men numbering about 10 claimed […]

The post Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi Meeting With The Kaduna APC Members Turns Bloody, Many Injured (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

