Send This To Anyone That’s Ever Tried To Sell You Herbalife [Video] — Nigeria Today

Send This To Anyone That’s Ever Tried To Sell You Herbalife [Video]

When you reach a certain age, it seems you can’t escape the Herbalife way.

Then again, considering Herbalife is the world’s third largest multi-level marketing (MLM) company – and the largest devoted entirely to the sale of “nutritional products” – according to Direct Selling News, it should be no surprise.

You see, everyone needs to make ends meet somehow and, if you’re good at your job, Herbalife distributors can make some decent dough. Especially if they get a few of their own “downline distributors” on board.

But while those with their head screwed on can see that the whole thing is an elaborate pyramid scheme, and others, namely scientists, continue to cast doubt over Herbalife’s real nutritional value, there are people who follow blindly, in the hopes for some change.

Then there’s South African actor Phillip Black, who took on all these concepts and created a fantastic, and way-too-catchy, parody called ‘The Erbalife Song’.

Please enjoy:

Honestly, whether you’re in it for the nutritional supplements, weight management, sports nutrition or personal-care products, we don’t give two hoots.

[source:southafrican]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

