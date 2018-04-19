Senegal Capital Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Election Law - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Senegal Capital Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Election Law – U.S. News & World Report
Senegal Capital Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Election Law
U.S. News & World Report
DAKAR (Reuters) – Protests flared in Senegal's capital on Thursday and a parliamentary debate descended into pushing and shoving over a proposed change to an election law that critics say will make it impossible for minor candidates to run for …
Senegal Police Fire Tear Gas to Break up Anti-Government Protest
Senegal: Clashes erupt in Dakar, as Parliament debate elections bill
