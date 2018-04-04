 Sensational Liverpool blow Manchester City away - UEFA.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sensational Liverpool blow Manchester City away – UEFA.com

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


UEFA.com

Sensational Liverpool blow Manchester City away
UEFA.com
Liverpool scored three times in the opening 31 minutes to take a giant stride towards the last four. Article top media content. Mohamed Salah celebrates his early opener with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in pursuit ©Getty Images. Article body. Liverpool
Lampard reacts to Oxlade-Chamberlain's display in Liverpool FC's 3-0 win over Man CityThe Sport Review

all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.