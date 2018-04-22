 Seplat Petroleum Development (SEPL) Upgraded at CardinalStone - Macon Daily — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seplat Petroleum Development (SEPL) Upgraded at CardinalStone – Macon Daily

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Macon Daily

Seplat Petroleum Development (SEPL) Upgraded at CardinalStone
Macon Daily
CardinalStone upgraded shares of Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. LON SEPL opened at GBX 142 ($2.03) on Thursday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($1.00
Peeling the Layers Back on Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LSE:SEPL) and Cervus Equipment …Stanley Business News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.