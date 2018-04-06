Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor — Nigeria Today

Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor
A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 70-year-old pensioner, Haliru Usman, in prison over alleged attempt to rape a minor. The accused, who resides in Mabera Magaji area of Sokoto, is facing a charge of attempted rape. Chief Magistrate Shuaibu Ahmad, who gave the order, said the court lacked jurisdiction to try the case. […]
