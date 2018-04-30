SERAP reacts to Nwobike’s one-month jail term, says sentence light — Nigeria Today

SERAP reacts to Nwobike’s one-month jail term, says sentence light

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reacted to the conviction and sentencing of Dr Joseph Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to one-month in prison for perverting the course of justice. Nwobike was on Monday convicted of 12 counts bordering on perversion of the course of justice by an Ikeja High Court. […]

