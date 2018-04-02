Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing 'children's games' - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing ‘children’s games’ – ABC Online
|
ABC Online
|
Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing 'children's games'
ABC Online
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Britain and the United States of playing "children's games" in their response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter. Key points: Sergei Lavrov says Russia had no motive to attack …
Russia claims UK could have been behind spy's poisoning
Ex-spy's poisoning a distraction from Brexit, just 'lies and disinformation' by UK and US: Moscow
Salisbury attack sites face months of decontamination
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!