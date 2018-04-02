 Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing 'children's games' - ABC Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing ‘children’s games’ – ABC Online

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


ABC Online

Sergei Skripal poisoning: Russian Foreign Minister says West playing 'children's games'
ABC Online
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Britain and the United States of playing "children's games" in their response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter. Key points: Sergei Lavrov says Russia had no motive to attack
Russia claims UK could have been behind spy's poisoningThe Times of Israel
Ex-spy's poisoning a distraction from Brexit, just 'lies and disinformation' by UK and US: MoscowThe Japan Times
Salisbury attack sites face months of decontaminationThe Guardian
CBC.ca –Irish Times –RT –Mirror.co.uk
all 179 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.