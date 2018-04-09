Sergio Ramos Claims Ceremonial Guard of Honour Is Overvalued Ahead of El Clasico - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Sergio Ramos Claims Ceremonial Guard of Honour Is Overvalued Ahead of El Clasico – Sports Illustrated
Sergio Ramos Claims Ceremonial Guard of Honour Is Overvalued Ahead of El Clasico
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that not performing a guard of honour in next month's Clasico will not be intended to cause any disrespect towards champions-elect Barcelona. The defender claimed that there is "too much value" on teams …
