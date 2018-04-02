Sergio Ramos Is The Best Defender In The World- Giorgio Chiellini — Nigeria Today

Sergio Ramos Is The Best Defender In The World- Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that he will never be as good as Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

Both players are regarded as two of the most effective players at the back in world football, and are scheduled to go head-to-head when their respective clubs meet in the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, Chiellini has suggested that Ramos is a class above him, insisting that he will never be able to replicate the Spaniard’s “technical quality” or “explosiveness”.

The 33-year-old told El Mundo: “You have to learn from the best, of course, but not supplant them.

“I’ll never have the technical quality or the explosiveness of Sergio Ramos. He’s the best centre-back in the world and he knows how to play the matches that really matter.”

