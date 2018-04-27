Sergio Ramos Praises Zinedine Zidane, Taunts Jose Mourinho — Nigeria Today

Sergio Ramos Praises Zinedine Zidane, Taunts Jose Mourinho

Sergio Ramos has suggested Jose Mourinho was exempt from criticism during his three years as Real Madrid manager.

Jose Mourinho was appointed Real Madrid manager in 2010 and guided them to a Copa del Rey triumph and La Liga title but fell short in the Champions League, exiting at the semi-final stage in three successive seasons to Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester United manager clashed with several Real players and publicly criticised World Cup winner Ramos on a number of occasions. Ramos and Iker Casillas, another disgruntled senior squad member, reportedly told president Florentino Perez: “In June [2013], either Mourinho leaves or we will.”

A transcript also emerged of Mourinho confronting Ramos in the dressing room after he failed to mark Barcelona’s Carles Puyol in a 2012 Copa del Rey semi-final defeat, where Ramos supposedly taunted Mourinho over his failure to make it as a professional footballer.

Sergio Ramos said Zidane had known very well how to handle the criticism that came with his job, recalling that only one coach had seemed strangely untouchable during his time in the job.

“The Madrid coach always has to live with criticism,” Ramos told reporters after the game. “They must know how to live with that. I have been here many years, in the first seven or eight I did not win even one Champions League, and there were coaches who there was not a word said against.

“I take my hat off to Zidane, for his management and his CV as both a player and a coach. He knows how to make the tough decisions, and we are all very happy to have him guiding our boat.”

Madrid went more than a decade waiting for their 10th European Cup, with a team including many current players falling in the semifinals in each of Mourinho’s three seasons in charge.

