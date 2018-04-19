Seun Kuti’s ‘Black Times’ album listening holds today — Nigeria Today

Seun Kuti’s ‘Black Times’ album listening holds today

The listening party of Seun Kuti’s ‘Black Times’ album will hold today April 19, 2018, at the Kalakuta Museum, Gbemisola Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

As reviewed, the project done with the Egypt 80 band is an eight-song body of work which is set to get you glued to your headset for just about an hour.

Songs include on the album include ‘Last Revolutionary’, ‘Black Times’ ft Carlos Santana, ‘Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D)’, ‘Kuku Kee Me’, ‘Bad Man Lighter (B.M.L)’, ‘African Dreams’, ‘Struggle Sounds’ and ‘Theory of Goat and Yam.’

Seun, son of Afrobeats legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, leads his late father’s band, Egypt 80. He also follows the political activism of his father as well as his grandmother, Madam Funmilayo Kuti who have been notable for their political roles in the country.

