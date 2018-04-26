Seven Killed by Herdsmen in Fresh Benue Attack — Nigeria Today

Seven Killed by Herdsmen in Fresh Benue Attack

Herdsmen, early hours of Thursday entered a church in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed seven people.

The herdsmen were said to have invaded Mbamondo clan around 12.20am and attacked some displaced persons who had taken refuge at an African Church in the area and killed seven of them.

Many houses were also said to have been set ablaze.

Richard Nyajo, Chairman to the council told newsmen that many houses were also said to have been burnt down during the attack.

