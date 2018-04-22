 Seven killed in Kinangop floods - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Seven killed in Kinangop floods – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Seven killed in Kinangop floods
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Seven people have died in Kinangop, Nyandarua County after the car they were traveling in was swept away by flash floods. Three women are among the seven who died after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floods along the Maraigushu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

