 Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

It’s been a quiet few months since Stringify, the cloud-based Internet of Things company, was acquired by Comcast. Now, the startup is back and making some noise with a new look and new features.

The post Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.