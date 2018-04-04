Seven Nigerians emerge 2018 African Leadership Institute fellows — Nigeria Today

Oluseun Onigbinde, founder of BudgiT, a civic organisation that works to make public finance data more accessible; Temi Awogboro, an investment professional, and Nollywood actor and director, Omoni Oboli, are among the seven Nigerians selected as emerging African leaders for the prestigious Tutu Leadership Fellowship for 2018.

Others on the list are Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy Inc, which aims to mainstream the research into positive emotions; Adebola Williams, CEO of RED Media, a youth focused media brand; Serah Makka-Ugbabe, Nigeria country director for ONE Campaign, an advocacy fighting extreme poverty and preventable disease, and Aminu Umar Sadiq, a senior vice president, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The African Leadership Institute (AFLI) focuses on building the capacity and capability of visionary and strategic leadership across the continent. Developing exceptional leaders representing all spheres of society, the Institute’s flagship programme is the prestigious Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellowship.

Offering a multifaceted learning experience and run in partnership with Oxford University, the fellowship is awarded annually to 20-25 carefully chosen candidates, nominated from across Africa, the institute says on its website.

Alumni of the African Leadership Institute form a dynamic network of Fellows passionately committed to the continent’s transformation, bridging the divide between nations and ensuring that Africa is set centre-stage in global affairs.

This is the first time, seven Nigerians will emerge fellows throughout the 13 years the programme has been running.

Some previous winners have gone to have successful careers in business, government and advocacy. Weibe Boer, who won in 2015 is currently the CEO of All On, an impact investment firm, Jumoke Oduwole (2013) appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian Vice President on Trade & Investment, Amy Jadesimi (2012), is managing director of LADOL and Ndidi Nwuneli (2006) co-founder of AACE Foods and director at Sahel Capital are past fellows with success stories.

Offered on a part-time basis over six months, the Programme includes two 9-day Group Learning Modules with an impressive array of distinguished leaders and faculty. These are intensive interactive workshops; one at the historic Mont Fleur conference facility (South Africa), and the other split between Oxford University and London (UK). The video below explains effectively how our program works.

The Programme has been designed specifically for African leaders in consultation with our African faculty and advisors and with Oxford, whose famous tutorial style has been adopted. It provides participants with an intensive learning and broadening experience on the principles and application of leadership, and an opportunity to explore the issues and specific characteristics of leadership in Africa, as well as the global challenges and dimensions of an African leader.

Competition is extremely tough for the 20 fellowship places available; each year the organisers say they receive over 200 top quality nominations from all over Africa, which are put forward by existing Fellows, Partners and network of influential leaders.

The Awards are aimed at the cream of the continent’s future leaders, specifically targeting the next generation of Africa’s leaders in all sectors of society, between the ages of 25 and 39.