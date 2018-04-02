Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour’s music concert – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert
The Enugu State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the alleged rape of several ladies at a musical concert, which featured popstar, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour on Saturday. The concert was held at the Michael Okpara …
