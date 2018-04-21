Sevilla 0-5 Barcelona: Barcelona Thrash Sevilla To Retain Copa Del Rey Title — Nigeria Today

Sevilla 0-5 Barcelona: Barcelona Thrash Sevilla To Retain Copa Del Rey Title

Barcelona were back to their best on Saturday night in Madrid thumping five past Sevilla to win the Copa del Rey for the fourth season running.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring on a memorable evening for Ernesto Valverde‘s charges when the Uruguay forward collected from Philippe Coutinho to slot a simple finish past a stranded David Soria in the Sevilla goal after just 14 minutes.

Andres Iniesta might have made it 2-0 to the Catalan side not too long after, but the Spain midfielder saw his effort cannon back off the crossbar after initially being teed up by Suarez.

Barcelona moved into a comfortable position in the 31st minute when Lionel Messi became the second player to ever score in five Copa del Rey finals. The Argentine profited from a wonderful one-two between Jordi Alba and Iniesta to hammer a finish into the roof of the net.

Valverde’s charges rounded off an impressive first half when Suarez returned to bag a brace before the interval, the forward partnering with Messi before slotting a cool finish beyond Soria to round off an attacking move of the highest quality

Barca’s dominance continued after the break and they found a fourth through Iniesta, who received a perfectly-weighted ball from Messi before rounding Soria and tapping home in what could be his last final appearance for the club.

Philippe Coutinho cemented a standout night for the soon-to-be La Liga champions, the former Liverpool midfielder lashing home from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, after Clement Lenglet was penalised for a handball when intercepting a flick from Suarez.

