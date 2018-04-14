Sex attacker jailed for 10 years after being caught trying to attack women by have-a-go hero - NW Evening Mail — Nigeria Today

Sex attacker jailed for 10 years after being caught trying to attack women by have-a-go hero – NW Evening Mail
Sex attacker jailed for 10 years after being caught trying to attack women by have-a-go hero
NW Evening Mail
A "VIOLENT menace" with a history of carrying out crimes against women has been jailed for 10 years after being caught by a have-a-go hero. Preston Crown Court heard serial attacker Jeffrey Ronald Richardson tried to sexually assault a woman in her car …
