 Sex-for-mark: Student, Monica Osagie, finally opens up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sex-for-mark: Student, Monica Osagie, finally opens up

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ms Monica Osagie, the student at the centre of the sex-for-mark scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has opened up to defend her decision to record her telephone conversation with her lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele. Prof. Akindele was said to have demanded five rounds of sex in exchange of exam marks. As a result […]

Sex-for-mark: Student, Monica Osagie, finally opens up

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.