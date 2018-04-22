Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie to appear before OAU panel Tuesday — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie to appear before OAU panel Tuesday

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) post-graduate student, Monica Osagie, the alleged victim of sexual harassment by one Prof. Akindele has been summoned to appear before the investigative panel on Tuesday. Prof. Akindele was said to have allegedly demanded five rounds of sex in exchange of exam marks from Miss Osagie. The invitation came barely few hours […]

Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie to appear before OAU panel Tuesday

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

