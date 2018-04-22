 Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie to appear before OAU panel Tuesday — Nigeria Today
Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie to appear before OAU panel Tuesday

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) post-graduate student, Monica Osagie, the alleged victim of sexual harassment by one Prof. Akindele has been summoned to appear before the investigative panel on Tuesday. Prof. Akindele was said to have allegedly demanded five rounds of sex in exchange of exam marks from Miss Osagie. The invitation came barely few hours […]

