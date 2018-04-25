Sex-for-marks: Prof. failed me deliberately, says student — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-marks: Prof. failed me deliberately, says student

miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has told an investigative panel that Prof. Richard Akindele allegedly failed her because she refused his sexual demand.

She said she did not score 33 per cent as the lecturer claimed, alleging that he failed her so that she could accede to his sexual request.

According to her lawyer, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Monica gave evidence at the panel yesterday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim was at the committee with her counsel.

Monica, a Master’s student, released a recorded phone conversation, which went viral, in which the lecturer, identified as Akindele, demanded five rounds of sex to increase her marks.

The committee, which held its session at the Pro-Chancellor’s Lodge, admitted only Monica and her lawyer.

Reporters, students and members of the National Human Rights Commission, who came to witness the sitting, were not allowed into the venue by the university’s security personnel, who blocked the entrance.

Akiyode-Afolabi, who addressed reporters after the closed session, which lasted more than seven hours, said Monica told the panel that she passed the course, but was failed by the don because she refused to sleep with him.

She said Monica narrated what transpired between her and the don, adding that lawyers present were not allowed to make contributions.

Akiyode-Afolabi, executive director for Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Abuja, said Monica informed the panel that she recorded the conversation between her and the professor.

She said Monica told the panel that she reported the sexual harassment to some lecturers, adding that no action was taken by them.

Akiyode-Afolabi said the lawyers representing lecturers who Monica claimed she reported to, were present.

She said she hoped the outcome of the panel will act as a deterrent to others.

The post Sex-for-marks: Prof. failed me deliberately, says student appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

