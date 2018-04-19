Sex-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Prof Recommended For Indefinite Suspension — Nigeria Today

Sex-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Prof Recommended For Indefinite Suspension

The woes of Prof Richard Akindele, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, may have been compounded after a committee instituted to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him recommended his indefinite suspension. A female student last week posted online an audio recording in which the professor could be heard appearing to solicit for […]

The post Sex-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Prof Recommended For Indefinite Suspension appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

