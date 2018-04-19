 Sex-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Prof Recommended For Indefinite Suspension — Nigeria Today
Sex-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Prof Recommended For Indefinite Suspension

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The woes of Prof Richard Akindele, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, may have been compounded after a committee instituted to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him recommended his indefinite suspension. A female student last week posted online an audio recording in which the professor could be heard appearing to solicit for […]

