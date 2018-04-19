Sex-for-marks: Why Prof. Akindele cannot be sacked now – OAU VC — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-marks: Why Prof. Akindele cannot be sacked now – OAU VC

Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, has said Pofessor Richard Akindele who was allegedly involved in a sex-for-mark scanda cannot be sacked until the provisions of the relevant statue of the university have been followed. “Under the provisions of the relevant statute of the university, an academic staff can only be dismissed from service or have his or her appointment terminated only when the matter on which consideration is being given has been investigated by a Joint Council and Senate Committee; “Also the staff has appeared before the committee with his or her counsel, if so desired.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

