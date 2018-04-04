Sexual assault rocks Games Village — Nigeria Today

Sexual assault rocks Games Village

Police are investigating claims that the head of the Mauritian Commonwealth Games team indecently assaulted a female athlete on the Gold Coast.

Mauritian chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum last night quit amid the scandal, which is also being investigated by Games authorities.

Mauritian media reported a member of the team had accused Teeroovengadum of inappropriate “touching”.

Police Games commander Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a formal complaint had not been made but “we’re making inquiries”.

“We hope to have a clearer picture by the morning,” he said.

A GOLDOC spokesman referred inquires to the Queensland Police Service.

Teeroovengadum stood down last night after a series of crisis meetings involving the government and the nation’s sporting authorities.

“After meeting with the members of the Olympic Committee and listening to the versions of the two people concerned, Kaysee Teeroovengadum made the decision to withdraw for the benefit of everyone and so that things could calm down,” the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Stephan Toussaint, said.

The post Sexual assault rocks Games Village appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

