Seyi Shay & Bovi unveiled as Hosts for the 12th Headies Awards! — Nigeria Today

Seyi Shay & Bovi unveiled as Hosts for the 12th Headies Awards!

The 12th edition of the annual Headies award show is right around the corner.

Award winning musician Seyi Shay and comedian Bovi have just been announced as the official hosts for the upcoming awards show with a release of video.

Watch:

