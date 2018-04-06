SGF Urges EFCC to Tackle Corruption From the Roots — Nigeria Today

SGF Urges EFCC to Tackle Corruption From the Roots

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to devise ways of tackling institutional corruption at the conception stage.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ojabo said the SGF made call the while receiving the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu and the management team in his office. He quoted the SGF as urging the commission to use advocacy campaigns to change the mindset of some public servants who regarded corruption as a way of guaranteeing a secured post-service life.

Mustapha expressed hope that the completion of the commission’s new head office in Abuja would ensure better management of its investigation, resources and personnel. He added that it would also provide a more enabling environment for the personnel to carry out their daunting and challenging responsibilities.

The SGF, however, commended the officials for carrying out their duties with courage and patriotism even at great risk to their lives. “Corruption in the country has become a hydra-headed monster because it had become very pervasive and culturally entrenched.

“Dealing with a problem that has become a culture requires a lot of resolve on the part of the officials of the economic and financial crimes commission.

“I want to thank you, the officials, for wholeheartedly embracing President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to kill corruption before it kills the country. “I recall that dismantling corruption in the country was the repeated pledge of Mr. President during his electioneering campaign,” the SGF said.

The Chairman of EFFC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, had earlier briefed the SGF on the commission’s new headquarters now nearing completion, and invited him to visit the complex.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post SGF Urges EFCC to Tackle Corruption From the Roots appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

