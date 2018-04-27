 Shania Twain says she'd vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards - New York Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shania Twain says she’d vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards – New York Post

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Post

Shania Twain says she'd vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards
New York Post
Canadian songbird Shania Twain got a thumbs up Thursday from President Trump — even though a day after telling a British newspaper she would have voted for him, she retreated and apologized. “All right, I'll tell you what happened. Shania, who I think
Shania Twain now angers conservatives for backtracking on pro-Trump commentsNEWSTAGE

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.