Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied – The Nation Newspaper
|
Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied
The Nation Newspaper
Shareholders of Custodian and Allied Plc yesterday approved a change of the group's name to Custodian Investment Plc in a strategic move to align the brand name with the enlarged business outlook of the group. At the annual general meeting in Lagos …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!