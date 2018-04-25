 Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nation Newspaper
Shareholders of Custodian and Allied Plc yesterday approved a change of the group's name to Custodian Investment Plc in a strategic move to align the brand name with the enlarged business outlook of the group. At the annual general meeting in Lagos

