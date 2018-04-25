Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied – The Nation Newspaper

Shareholders approve new name for Custodian and Allied

The Nation Newspaper

Shareholders of Custodian and Allied Plc yesterday approved a change of the group's name to Custodian Investment Plc in a strategic move to align the brand name with the enlarged business outlook of the group. At the annual general meeting in Lagos …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

