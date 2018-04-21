Sharia Police Raid Beer Parlors In Jigawa, Seize Alcohol Drinks (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Sharia Police Raid Beer Parlors In Jigawa, Seize Alcohol Drinks (Photo)

A Sharia law enforcement agency in Jigawa, Hisbah has recorded some success in ridding alcohol drinks from the state. The task force had earlier prohibited the consumption of beer in all parts of the state as the commandant said that they would continue to fight against immoral acts, including consumption of alcohol across the […]

