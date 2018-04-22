Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon – The Standard
The Standard
Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon
The Standard
Sharon Chemutai wins Eldoret City marathon an event sponsored by Uasin Gishu County and Moses Tanui who is a two time Boston Marathon champion.She will be awarded KSH 3 Million.The marathon's theme is 'Climate Action'. COMMENTS. Comment Policy. NEXT …
Photos: DP Ruto graces the inaugural Eldoret City Marathon
